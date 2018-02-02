Everyone's thinking about Brady's retirement except him

Tom Brady has made no secret of hoping to play into his 40s.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about retirement, but for everyone else preparing for Super Bowl on Monday morning (Singapore time), it seems to be something they are pondering.

It is a subject debated ad nauseum by hundreds of pundits or discussed by fans as they stroll the Mall of America hoping to catch sight of the Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles, who are staying in hotels attached to the sprawling complex.

It was the first question put to the 40-year-old Brady at a media session, but certainly not the first time it had been asked this week.

"Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?", Brady replied. "I don't get it. I'm having fun, the team is doing good.

"I know I am little bit older than most of the other guys but I am really enjoying it.

"I'm not thinking about retirement, I'm thinking about the Super Bowl I am trying to win."

Statistically there certainly would seem no good reason for Brady to quit.

He led the NFL in passing yards this season with 4,577 while his 32 touchdown passes ranked third behind the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (34) and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (34).

He has his team back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and has had the type of season that has again placed him in the Most Valuable Player conversation.

Brady has made no secret of his hopes to play well into his 40s and has become a disciple of healthy eating and living.