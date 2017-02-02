Ex-IAAF deputy Gen Sec expelled

Nick Davies, one of IAAF president Sebastian Coe's closest aides, was expelled from world athletics' governing body yesterday for concealing a 30,000 euros (S$45,600) payment from disgraced ex-head Lamine Diack linked to the Russian doping scandal.

An International Association of Athletics Federations ethics board found that the influential former deputy secretary general had lied to the inquiry over the funds. - AFP

Wizards notch 15 in a row

Bradley Beal scored 28 points as Washington Wizards defeated New York 117-101 yesterday morning (Singapore time), stretching their NBA-longest home win streak to 15 games.

Markieff Morris added 24 points while John Wall downed 15 points for the Wizards, who improved to 28-20. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Toronto 108 New Orleans 106 (OT), Houston 105 Sacramento 83, San Antonio 108 Oklahoma City 94, Portland 115 Charlotte 98, Los Angeles 120 Denver 116

Aubameyang: I want Real move

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he needs to leave the German outfit to further his career, and giants Real Madrid are his No.1 choice.

The Gabon international is the Bundesliga's top-scorer with 16 goals, and Dortmund have said they will not entertain any offers for the 27-year-old unless they receive bids of 80 million euros (S$121.7m).

He told Radio RMC: "Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise.