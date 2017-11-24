Ex-national shuttler Derek Wong shares sporting journey in book

Former national shuttler Derek Wong works as an auditor with Deloitte.

But the two-time Olympian now has another feather in his cap, as co-author of Wow! How Did You Know That?

The book discusses risk intelligence from different perspectives, such as in personal relationships, professional decisions, sporting ambitions, business ventures and financial commitments.

In his chapter titled Dedicated to Win, the 28-year-old Wong shares his thoughts about the risks - such as putting his studies on hold after his O Levels - he took in his 20-year badminton career, eight of which were as a professional.

"I hope to share my perspective of being a sportsman in Singapore so that future athletes can use it as a guide," he said, during the book launch at The Great Room last night.

The 275-page book, featuring 15 contributors, is the brainchild of Dr Janson Yap, chief innovation officer of Deloitte Southeast Asia.

Priced at $30 per copy, Wow! How Did You Know That? is expected to be sold in major bookstores and online from March. - DAVID LEE