Ex-NFL star commits suicide

Former American football star Aaron Hernandez was yesterday found dead in prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder, after hanging himself with a bedsheet, prison officials said.

Lifesaving techniques were administered to the former New England Patriots tight end and the 27-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where a physician pronounced him dead.

Hernandez's death came on the same day US President Donald Trump hosted his former Patriots teammates - who are the reigning Superbowl champions - at the White House.

LIFE SENTENCE

Hernandez was serving a sentence of life in prison without parole for murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player, in June 2013.

The team dropped Hernandez just hours after his arrest and nine days after Lloyd was found dead.

His 2015 conviction had cemented a spectacular fall from grace for Hernandez, who once had a US$40 million (S$56m), five-year contract with the Patriots.

His death came five days after he was cleared of killing two men in a drive-by shooting in July 2012 in Boston's South End after an altercation outside a night club.