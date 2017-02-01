Ex-Scotland rugby coach slams Jones

Scotland rugby union great Jim Telfer has blasted England coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Six Nations championship.

The former international back-row, who was Scotland's coach when they last won the championship in 1999, urged Jones to show more respect for his opponents.

He told BBC Sports yesterday: "Eddie Jones doesn't want to beat teams, he wants to demolish them, which I find a bit disappointing.

"To me, he's building his whole team on set-piece and the building of the attack comes secondary.