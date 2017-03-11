Exhibition on Singapore's rugby history

The Singapore Sports Museum (SSM) is launching an exhibition "Warring Warriors: The Fundamentals of Rugby" to showcase the history and growth of rugby in Singapore.

The exhibition will run from Monday to May 7, in conjunction with the Super Rugby 2017 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens taking place at the Singapore Sports Hub from this month to May.

At a media preview yesterday, SSM director Hairani Hassan-Joshi said: "In this exhibition, we endeavour to showcase the local aspects of the nation's sports, as well as our support for the school sports scene."

Singapore Rugby Union president Low Teo Ping added: "Singapore is rich in rugby culture and history, and this exhibition features content that proves our roots in the sport from pre-1800s, as well as our success in the sport.

"But the cradle of our nation's sports should begin at the school level - if there's no pipeline laid out, we cannot hope to make progress."

Visitors can expect to see rugby ephemera that span decades, a detailed history of local rugby and school rivalries that continue till today, as well as various collectibles from Super Rugby and HSBC World Rugby Sevens.

Also on display are rugby memorabilia from the likes of Raffles Institution, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Saint Andrew's Secondary School and Saint Joseph's Institution.

Admission to the exhibition is free for local residents.