F1 chief to speak at Singapore conference in September

Formula 1 chairman and chief executive officer Chase Carey will head the list of distinguished speakers at the All That Matters conference here in September.

Held at the Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore from Sept 9 to 13, the annual conference will discuss issues and trends across five industries - music, sports, gaming, online and marketing, with the gaming component new to the event this year.

"This year is going to be our biggest and best yet," said Jasper Donat, co-founder and CEO of Branded Limited, which organises the conference.

"Our business days will be packed with the largest gathering of the music, sports, online, marketing and now gaming industries in Asia."

In addition to Carey, senior executives from companies such as Netflix, FOX Networks Group, Asia, The Coca-Cola Company, Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the Asian Tour will speak at the conference.

This year's event includes a half-day China Music Forum, which will focus on the Chinese music industry and includes interviews, presentations and panel discussions, as well as a keynote address from group vice president of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Andy Ng.

He said: "Benefiting from positive government policies and a rising market, the Chinese digital music industry is growing faster than ever before and we welcome music partners from all over the world to enter this exciting, energetic market.

"Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an efficient platform and is dedicated to serve our global partners' business needs.

"Together, we will build a new ecosystem and take Chinese digital music market to its next level."

Ticketing details are available at www.allthatmatters.asia/main.