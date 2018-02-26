F1 race in Hanoi likely, says Ecclestone
A Formula One race in Vietnam could be on the calendar by 2020, according to the sport's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
"I think you're going to get a race in Vietnam," the 87-year-old told reporters invited to his private office in central London ahead of the new season, which starts next month.
The Briton, who retained a role with F1 after US-based Liberty Media took over, said a street race in Hanoi looked likely, with the Vietnamese government willing to pay a significant amount to host a Grand Prix. - REUTERS
