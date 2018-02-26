Sports

F1 race in Hanoi likely, says Ecclestone

Feb 26, 2018 06:00 am

A Formula One race in Vietnam could be on the calendar by 2020, according to the sport's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

"I think you're going to get a race in Vietnam," the 87-year-old told reporters invited to his private office in central London ahead of the new season, which starts next month.

The Briton, who retained a role with F1 after US-based Liberty Media took over, said a street race in Hanoi looked likely, with the Vietnamese government willing to pay a significant amount to host a Grand Prix. - REUTERS

No 'Sunday ride' for these uniformed bikers
Biker Boy

Heroes on motorbikes

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOTORSPORTS