F1 to stop using grid girls
Formula One has ended the practice of using scantily clad "grid girls" before races, the sport's organisers Liberty Media said yesterday morning (Singapore time).
They said the practice of having the women milling about in the grid area was "clearly at odds with modern day societal norms".
This decision is expected to put pressure on organisers of boxing and motorcycling who also use attractive women in promotions.
The F1 season begins on March 25 in Melbourne. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now