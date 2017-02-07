Falcons coach: We ran out of gas

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn admitted that the 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots was hard to take.

"No doubt that was a tough one for us," said Quinn. "That's a hard one in the locker room."

Atlanta led 28-3 but the Patriots refused to give up and scored a remarkable 31 unanswered points for the greatest comeback ever in a Super Bowl or any post-season game. The defeat came in the first sudden-death overtime Super Bowl decision.

Quinn felt the Falcons were worn out by the end by the pressure the Patriots applied.

"I think for sure we ran out of gas," Quinn said.

"They executed terrifically. That was one of the things that we don't talk about with them a lot, is the way they can execute.

"When they got hot, it was hard for us to deal with."

That said, Quinn was proud of the way his team battled together in their quest for their first NFL title in the 51st season for the Falcons.