Farah: I'm a clean athlete

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah insisted yesterday he was "a clean athlete", after a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency report suggested that his coach Alberto Salazar had "almost certainly" broken anti-doping rules.

"I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules with regard to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," Farah said in a statement." - AFP