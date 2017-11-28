Felipe Massa retires from Formula One
Felipe Massa bowed out of Formula One in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, after a career that brought him 11 wins and almost a world championship with Ferrari.
"For sure, I will miss many things - racing against amazing drivers, and competing in the best car and the best category in the world," Massa said after finishing 10th for Williams at the Yas Marina circuit.
The 36-year-old Brazilian, who endured life-threatening head injuries in 2009, ends the season 11th overall, with 43 points. - REUTERS
