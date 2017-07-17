Feng leads by one at US Open

China's Feng Shanshan birdied the last hole after 17 consecutive pars to seize a one-stroke lead after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) third round of the US Women's Open with US President Donald Trump in attendance.

The 27-year-old missed her only fairway of the day at the par-5 18th, sending her tee shot into the deep left rough. But she blasted out into the fairway, dropped her approach three feet from the cup then sank the putt to conclude a one-under 71.

That left Feng on nine-under 207 after 54 holes at Trump National, with Trump among those watching her in the third Major championship of the year.

South Koreans held the next six spots on the leaderboard, with 17-year-old Choi Hye Jin and Amy Yang sharing second on 208 after third-round 70s.

Park Sung Hyun was fourth on 210 with world No. 1 Ryu So Yeon, Lee Mi Rim and Lee Jeong Eun all on 211.