Feng upbeat about medal hopes at world championships

Feng Tianwei's victory in the Korea Open last month was an important shot in the paddler's arm.

The win in Incheon was the 30-year-old's first title since she parted ways with the Singapore Table Tennis Association last October and after a dismal showing at the Rio Olympics last August, where she returned without a medal for the first time at the quadrennial Games.

But, the women's singles world No. 4 says she has to forget all about the win, in the lead-up to the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany, this week.

"The Korea Open win has been a tremendous boost to my confidence, but now I have to re-compose myself," Feng told The New Paper on Sunday.

"Now, I have to start from zero, in order to perform to my standards."

TRAINING

While the rest of the nine-strong Singapore team left for Germany last week, the Harbin-born Singaporean has already been training in Europe for a while, focusing on her technical and physical skills.

Feng will start her world championships campaign early tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in the women's doubles with Yu Mengyu.

Their opponents were not known at press time yesterday.

The duo clinched bronze medals in the last two editions of the world championships that featured individual events, in 2015 and 2013.

AFTER SURGERY

The world championships are held every year but alternate between individual and team events.

However, Yu, 27, returned to competition only last month at the Korea Open, after undergoing shoulder surgery last November.

In an interview with the Straits Times last week, Yu said she was "still getting used to things" after that operation.

But, Feng is optimistic of doing well with Yu in Germany, even if they last paired up in the women's doubles some 20 months ago.

"The women's singles and doubles are equally important to me, and I hope to bring the best out of myself in both events," said Feng, who will start her singles campaign tomorrow evening.

"I hope to do well with Mengyu, because it would also serve as good preparation for the upcoming SEA (South-east Asia) Games.

"And, of course, I would love to win another medal again with Mengyu." - LIM SAY HENG