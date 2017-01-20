FIA approves F1 takeover

Formula 1's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), has approved Liberty Media's US$8 billion (S$11.4b) takeover of the sport.

The deal involves the transfer of 100 per cent of the shares in Delta Topco, in which FIA has a one per cent stake, to Liberty Media Group.

The decision had been a formality after Liberty Media shareholders had approved the deal, first mooted in September, on Tuesday.