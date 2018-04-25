Fiji set sights on World Series after Commonwealth Games setback

Fiji's rugby sevens squad are determined not to let the disappointment of missing out on their first Commonwealth Games gold scupper their chances of a fourth HSBC Sevens World Rugby Series title.

They had headed to the Gold Coast on the back of a fantastic run in the series but their dreams of a gold medal were dashed by New Zealand, who swept them aside 14-0 in the final.

However, the Fijians, who sit just three points behind leaders South Africa, have put the defeat behind them and are confident of overtaking the Blitzboks after this weekend's Singapore Sevens.

The Olympic champions tried their hand at wheelchair rugby yesterday when they played a friendly against the Singapore wheelchair rugby team at Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

Speaking at the friendly, Fiji coach Gareth Baber said: "Up until that point we had won 17 games in a row and that's something that we're very proud of."

Their wins in Hamilton, Vancouver and Hong Kong had vaulted them from fifth to second in the standings.

Captain Jerry Tuwai, 29, lauded the progress of his team from last season, when they won just one leg, reiterating Baber's faith in his team's ability to retain the World Series title.

He said: "When they started last year, they were all new, most of the guys debuted last year, so the experience has taught them.

"To come here winning a majority of the tournaments is a big boost for us.

"Now we're focusing on the World Series. Our aim this week is to give a good outing and try to catch South Africa going into the last two tournaments." - KIMBERLY KWEK