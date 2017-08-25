Filipino-British boxer wins gold in 21 seconds

John Marvin (in blue) was eager for a quick win as he did not trust the judges.

Filipino-British boxer John Marvin took just 21 seconds to clinch the SEA Games light heavyweight title yesterday, and then said he wanted a quick win as he didn't trust the judges.

The 24-year-old, a lance corporal in the British Army, unleashed a barrage of punches from the bell to stop Malaysia's Adli Hafidz Mohamad Pauzi - who later claimed he wasn't ready.

Marvin said he didn't want the result of the final to be left in the hands of the judges, after his teammate Carlo Paalam lost a questionable decision against home favourite Muhamad Fuad Redzuan on Monday.

Fuad went on to win the light flyweight class, clinching Malaysia's first SEA Games title in the division.

Dedicating his victory to Paalam and the Philippines, Marvin said: "My mission was to get in there and win. That is my plan. I hit (Fuad) a four-punch combination in the face."

"It was revenge for my colleague who lost in an unfair manner," he added.

"I did not want the fight to be decided by the umpires. We train to get in there and destroy."

Marvin, who hails from Britain's Isle of Wight and whose mother is Filipino, also added that he felt "sad" that rising star Paalam, 19, was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Fuad.

But Fuad, who beat Thani Narinram of Thailand in the light flyweight final, insisted his win over Paalam was legitimate.

He said: "I waited for eight years to win gold in the SEA Games.

"When I fought the Filipino, it was 50-50.

"Some say I won, others say he won but, for me, I got the most number of points and the fight was dominated by myself and not him (Paalam)."

The Philippines claimed a second gold medal through middleweight Eumir Felix Marcial, who braved injured knuckles to beat Thailand's Pathomsak Kuttiya on points.

But Mario Fernandez, who was eyeing a record third straight gold in the bantamweight class, lost unexpectedly to Thailand's Chatchai Butdee.