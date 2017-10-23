First LPGA title in 8 years for Ji
South Korea's Ji Eun Hee lifted her first LPGA title in eight years with an emphatic six-stroke victory at the Swinging Skirts Championship in Taiwan yesterday.
Ji, who held a six-stroke overnight lead, cruised through a bogey-free final round of seven-under 65 at the par-72 Miramar Resort and Country Club.
The 31-year-old fired three birdies on the front-nine as she made the turn at 13-under - six better than second-placed New Zealand's Lydia Ko - and calmly tapped a three-foot par putt on the 18th to capture first LPGA title since 2009. - REUTERS