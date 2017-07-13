Focus should be  on golf, not Trump

The shadow of President Donald Trump hangs over the US Women's Open golf tournament which takes place this week at the Trump National golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Brittany Lincicome said that she hopes Trump doesn't appear at the event because the spotlight should be on the players, and not on the controversial politician.

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," two-time Major winner Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune.

"I don't know him. I have met him probably once.

"We're going to play on an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.

"It would be so impossible, even if we wanted to boycott it. I mean, the purse is so big, I don't think anybody would.

"We don't get to play for that much money that often."

Despite earlier rumblings that some of the LPGA professionals might boycott the event at Trump's golf course because of his offensive comments about women, a full field is expected to attend.

PRESTIGIOUS EVENT

The US Women's Open, which runs from tomorrow morning (Singapore time) to Monday morning, is the most prestigious event on the women's tour.

Returning is defending champion Brittany Lang who captured her first Major title with a play-off victory over Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.

Lincicome also said that moving this week's tournament to another course wasn't a logical option.

"It's a fine line because the USGA picked that golf course years ago," Lincicome said.

Trump has a history of making offensive remarks and even bragged about sexually assaulting women in a now infamous Access Hollywood video.

Michelle Wie, Stacy Lewis and Paula Creamer all declined to comment on Trump.