Foo on course  for title

Singapore's leading amateur Gregory Foo gave himself a SEA Games boost as he shot his third sub-par round yesterday to maintain his lead in the Singapore Open Amateur Championship.

Foo returned a three-under 69, to add to his 69 and 66 (204) for a six-shot lead over Malaysian Ervin Chang going into today's final round at the SICC New course.

Said Foo: "I'm feeling excited and ready to go out again tomorrow. I'm definitely going to stick with the same mindset and game plan the last three days and not get ahead of myself."

- GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

204: Gregory Foo (Sin) 69-66- 69.

210: Ervin Chang (Mal) 71-70- 69.

211: Kosuke Hamamoto (Thai) 71-69- 71.

213: Kamalas Namungrak (Thai) 68-76- 69.

214: Darcy Brereton (Aus) 73-71-70.

TEAM:

424: Thailand.

427: Singapore.

436: Australia.