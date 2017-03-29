Sports

Former UFC heavyweight champion to spar here

Lim Say Heng
Sports Correspondent
Mar 29, 2017 06:00 am

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will be in action at an UFC event here on June 17.

Arlovski will be up against Polish prodigy Marcin Tybura, the mixed martial arts organisation announced yesterday.

Also, Takanori Gomi of Japan will fight American Jon Tuck, while UFC veteran Justin Scoggins will face Japan's "Ulka" Sasaki in the flyweight category.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kwan Ho Kwak will be up against Hawaii native Russell Doane, while heavyweight standouts Cyril Asker of France will face American Walt Harris.

Seven other fights, including the main and co-main events, for the Singapore date are still to be announced.

(From left to right) Japan&#039;s incredible underdog victory over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup, the SEA Games, swim star Joseph Schooling and Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud gave us reasons to cheer in 2015.
Sports

2015's best sporting moments

UFCSingaporeSingapore Sports Hub

Lim Say Heng

Sports Correspondent
sayheng@sph.com.sg
@LimSayHeng
Read articles by Lim Say Heng