Former UFC heavyweight champion to spar here

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will be in action at an UFC event here on June 17.

Arlovski will be up against Polish prodigy Marcin Tybura, the mixed martial arts organisation announced yesterday.

Also, Takanori Gomi of Japan will fight American Jon Tuck, while UFC veteran Justin Scoggins will face Japan's "Ulka" Sasaki in the flyweight category.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kwan Ho Kwak will be up against Hawaii native Russell Doane, while heavyweight standouts Cyril Asker of France will face American Walt Harris.

Seven other fights, including the main and co-main events, for the Singapore date are still to be announced.