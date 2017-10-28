'Fourth title won't make me better than Senna'

Lewis Hamilton says winning a fourth Formula One world title would not make him better than boyhood hero Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian whose death as a triple champion in 1994 rocked the sport.

The Briton has already exceeded Senna's career tally of race wins, podiums and pole positions and success in Mexico on Monday morning (Singapore time) would make him only the fifth driver to claim four championships.

"Ayrton's life was cut short and I think had he the opportunity to continue and race in safe conditions, he would have continued to win more championships," the Briton said.

Senna was 34 when he died in the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

"I don't look upon him and think that I am better because I have more wins and championships and poles, but I feel very proud for my name to be mentioned alongside his name and that's all."

Hamilton, who grew up idolising Senna, will become the first Briton to win four championships and is also by far the most successful in terms of race wins.

He has already taken seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's records for most pole positions and front row starts and is now 29 wins away from equalling the German's all-time record of 91 victories.

Some believe he could one day match Schumacher's championships.

Unlike former teammate Nico Rosberg, who won last year's title and promptly retired, Hamilton could be around for some time yet.

"I can easily imagine myself without Formula One, but it is not about that right now," he said. "There are some really cool things coming along that are going to complement where I am in Formula One."

He would not give any further details about that, but said he had been in meetings in Los Angeles earlier this week to discuss "some creations" he had been working on.

"I definitely won't be here at 40. I don't think that is going to happen. It changes all the time," added the 32-year-old.