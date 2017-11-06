French side upset favourites Daveta

The France Development Team (in red) beat Fiji's Daveta (in blue) with a "golden score" penalty 40 seconds into extra-time.

The France Development Team upset tournament favourites and six-time champions Daveta from Fiji 24-21 to win the Ablitt Cup at the 70th Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens yesterday.

Playing in their first tournament together as a team, the French outfit comprised players mostly below the age of 23, but they refused to be overawed by their more experienced opponents.

The Fijians raced into an early 7-0 lead but the France Development Team recovered to lead 21-7 at half-time.

Crowd favourites Daveta began to show their prowess and gradually inched their way back into the game.

After Gabin Viliere was sent to the sin bin, Daveta's Lemeki Tulele levelled the score at 21-21 in the dying seconds of regulation time to force extra-time.

Merely 40 seconds in, Romaric Camou emerged as the French team's hero when he calmly converted the winning "golden score" penalty from 25 metres.

Earlier yesterday, St Andrew's Secondary School beat Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 36-5 in the Under-14 final to win the Len Foster Cup, while Tanglin Trust School beat the United World College (D) in both the U-16 and U-19 finals, by 19-7 and 22-21 respectively.