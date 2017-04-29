Sports

Game Changers' slate of nine

David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Apr 29, 2017 06:00 am

1 BILL NG (president)

  • Founder of private equity firm Financial Frontiers, chairman of Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC

2 LAU KOK KENG (deputy president)

  • Lawyer and former vice-chairman of Geylang International

3 KRISHNA RAMACHANDRA   (vice-president)

  • Lawyer and chairman of Tampines Rovers

4 ANNABEL PENNEFATHER   (vice-president)

  • Lawyer and vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council

5 DR TEOH CHIN SIM   (vice-president)

  • Director and senior consultant, Sports Medicine Centre (Khoo Teck Puat Hospital)

6 ZAKI MA'AROF (vice-president)

  • President of NFL Div 2 club Kaki Bukit SC

7 HARMAN ALI (council member)

  • Co-founder, Global Football Academy

8 CHRISTOPHER WONG   (council member)

  • Vice-chairman of Tampines Rovers

9 SAMAD ALLAPITCHAY   (council member)

  • Former Singapore international

INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS:

  • Lai Boon Teck, Shahri Rahim, Jeffrey Sim and Adrian Quek

davidlee@sph.com.sg
