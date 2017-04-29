Game Changers' slate of nine
1 BILL NG (president)
- Founder of private equity firm Financial Frontiers, chairman of Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC
2 LAU KOK KENG (deputy president)
- Lawyer and former vice-chairman of Geylang International
3 KRISHNA RAMACHANDRA
(vice-president)
- Lawyer and chairman of Tampines Rovers
4 ANNABEL PENNEFATHER
(vice-president)
- Lawyer and vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council
5 DR TEOH CHIN SIM
(vice-president)
- Director and senior consultant, Sports Medicine Centre (Khoo Teck Puat Hospital)
6 ZAKI MA'AROF (vice-president)
- President of NFL Div 2 club Kaki Bukit SC
7 HARMAN ALI (council member)
- Co-founder, Global Football Academy
8 CHRISTOPHER WONG
(council member)
- Vice-chairman of Tampines Rovers
9 SAMAD ALLAPITCHAY
(council member)
- Former Singapore international
INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS:
- Lai Boon Teck, Shahri Rahim, Jeffrey Sim and Adrian Quek