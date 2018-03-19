Gear up for Sept 23's ST Run with fun activities

The sixth instalment of The Straits Times Run promises to be the most fun edition yet.

Participants of the Sept 23 event will finish their race at the Singapore Sports Hub on foot. But they can gear up for their 18.45km, 10km or 5km run on wheels in the first of a range of monthly activities lined up.

Next month, 30 ST Run participants will get to go on a leisurely bicycle trail, cycling from cafe to cafe in various parts of Singapore and sampling the fare at each.

In another first, participants can join a cooking class and learn how to whip up delicious yet healthy dishes at Cookyn Inc, with Hed Chef Hedy Khoo sharing a recipe. The class is expected to take place in June.

Not forgetting exercise, the fitness activities available for sign-ups include a CrossFit class at Innervate Fitness, a Bounce Fit session at Bounce Inc, an outdoor yoga session and a 15km sunset run.

Classes will cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

"Our aim this year is to provide participants with a holistic build-up," said ST sports editor Lee Yulin, this year's organising chairman.

"The slew of activities will help get participants ready in terms of aerobic and anaerobic fitness, flexibility and also ensure that they are eating right."

HAVE FUN AS YOU TRAIN There will be a variety of activities to help participants prepare for the Sept 23 ST Run. These include:

April – EAR (Eat And Ride, a cafe-bike trail)

May – BounceFit at Bounce Inc

June – CrossFit at Innervate Fitness & healthy cooking class at Cookyn Inc

July – Cardio three ways (Assault Air Bike, Ergo Rower and VersaClimber)

August – 15km sunset run

September – Yoga along the waterfront. Prices for classes are between $5 and $10.

Proceeds go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Added ST editor Warren Fernandez: "This year, we are upping the fun factor. Our aim is not just to have a great run on the day itself.

"What we want is for the ST Run to encompass a string of fun and healthy activities.

"These will be activities that runners can enjoy with their families and friends over many weeks through the year. So signing up for the ST Run will be well worth it all."

Registration for the ST Run opens at the end of the month. It was last held at the Sports Hub in 2015.

Said Singapore Sports Hub chief executive Oon Jin Teik: "We are delighted that the ST Run is returning to the Singapore Sports Hub.

"Apart from our aspiration to be the region's premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination, we want to be home and partner to like-minded organisations that share our passion in promoting fitness fun and active sports for the community.

"We look forward to sharing more of our diverse venue offerings to all ST Run participants this year, and for many more years to come."