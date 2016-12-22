Get sporting action for just 99 cents a week

What can one buy with 99 cents these days?

A cup of coffee, or perhaps a bun at your neighbourhood coffee shop.

For that same price, you can now access almost all that Eleven Sports Network has to offer for a week - NBA games, football action from Serie A, the English League Cup, the FA Cup and selected World Cup qualifiers.

Also available are sports like rugby, tennis, badminton, table tennis, swimming and squash.

The notable exception, though, is "live" EPL action.

Called the Eleven Sports plan, the latest offering from the over-the-top broadcaster -which distributes content over the Internet - is targeted at sports fans who are not interested in EPL.

Offering eight different sports on two of its channels - Eleven and Eleven Sports - the new lite subscription package costs $0.99 for a weekly pass ($3.96 a month), or $39.90 for an annual pass.

Both options include a complimentary seven-day trial period.

For EPL fans, they will need to sign up to the Eleven Sports Premier plan, which costs $24.90 for a monthly pass (without contract), $19.90 for a monthly pass (with a one-year contract) or $214.90 for an annual pass.

All include a complimentary 30-day trial period.

Subscription can be done online at elevensports.sg and via the Eleven app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The network's channels are also available in Singapore on Singtel TV, StarHub Go, Toggle, M1, and Samsung TV.

Eleven managing director Shalu Wasu told The New Paper in an interview on Tuesday: "Some subscribers have come to us saying that they are fans of the NBA and don't really want the EPL games because they are not fans, so how can we help them unbundle the two?"

"We took some of that feedback into account and realised that we could open up a larger market of people who may primarily like basketball or other sports."

Wasu added that the new product is also meant to grow its subscriber base - it currently has about 30,000, and aims to grow that number to 100,000 by next June.

While other pay TV providers here have steadily increased the costs of their sports packages over the years, Wasu said Eleven has been able to keep the costs of its packages comparatively low because of the low cost of delivery of content through the Internet.

Also, Eleven's staff costs are low, as they have fewer than 30 staff here.