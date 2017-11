Early-bird tickets for next year's Singapore Grand Prix are available from now till May 8 next year, race organisers announced yesterday.

Formula One fans can enjoy up to 28 per cent off regular prices under group-booking specials for eight ticket categories. Next year's race is provisionally scheduled from Sept 14-16.

Tickets are available for sale via www.singaporegp.sg, via the ticketing hotline 6738-6738 and Singapore GP's authorised agents.