Grants, support available for GetActive! Singapore organisers

Interested parties who are aiming to organise sporting activities during the GetActive! Singapore sports festival this year will again be able to tap on the Active Enabler Programme to support their initiatives.

Under this programme, up to $25,000 in grants may be awarded for activities exceeding 30 participants, and up to $50,000 for mass events that target more than 200 people.

Event organisers can also tap on the Active Enabler Programme to gain access to fitness instructors, coaches and sports clinics, as well as assistance in getting event spaces.

The same programme supported 240 ground-up initiatives during the inaugural GetActive! Singapore festival last year, in the lead-up to National Day.

Some 95,000 people participated in the activities during the festival last year.

Head of GetActive! Singapore operations, Lai Chin Kwang, said: "This is the second year that we are organising GetActive! Singapore, and we look forward to more people coming forward with even more exciting and engaging ideas, especially the corporates, to organise sporting activities for their staff.

"We hope that the Active Enabler Programme will be the catalyst for people to come forward and exercise their creative juices in getting Singaporeans active during this National Day period."

This year's festival takes place between July 29 and Aug 9, with at least two event organisers - RED-X Games and Strong Mind Fit Body - aiming to return this year after participating in last year's edition.

Those interested have until May 19 to submit their proposals, with successful applicants informed in early June.

For more information, log on to www.myactivesg.com/getactivesingapore or email ActiveEnabler@sport.gov.sg