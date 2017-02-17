Green slams Knicks owner over Oakley
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green blasted New York Knicks owner James Dolan over his treatment of Charles Oakley, which resulted in the former player's temporary ban from Madison Square Garden.
Green made the comments on his "Dray Day Podcast" after Oakley was forcibly removed from the Garden last week following a heated dispute with Dolan.
"The man (Oakley) is a legend. Treat him as such," said Green, likening Dolan's behaviour to a "slave-master mentality". - REUTERS