Hamilton apologises for mocking dress-wearing nephew

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised for lambasting his nephew for wearing a princess dress, describing his outburst as a "lapse of judgement".

The four-time champion had shared a video with his 5.7 million followers on Instagram showing his nephew sporting a blue and pink dress and waving a pink heart-shaped furry wand.

"I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," the British driver wrote.

He then asked the youngster: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"

When his nephew said yes, Hamilton replied: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?"

In the video, which has since been taken down, Hamilton shouted: "Boys don't wear princess dresses", which led to the youngster covering his ears with his hands.

However, after being criticised on social media for his comments, the 32-year-old backtracked yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all.

"I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," tweeted Hamilton.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.