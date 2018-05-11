Hamilton doesn't want lucky break
Lewis Hamilton is hoping he can rely on pure performance and not good fortune at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton, the four-time world champion, secured an unlikely and unexpected four-point lead in the drivers' title race when he won at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after accidents and incidents removed his rivals from the fray.
It was his first win this season - extending his run of successful point-scoring finishes to a record 29 races - and he was quick to admit it was one of the luckiest of his career. - AFP
