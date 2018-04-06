Hamilton eyes Bahrain GP win

Lewis Hamilton expects to face another fast and furious scrap with Sebastian Vettel this weekend as the pair head to the desert for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Two weeks after the combination of a Virtual Safety Car intervention and a software bug deprived him of victory for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian GP, the defending four-time world champion is keen to make amends.

"We can win this next race," said Hamilton. "We still have a great car, we are the world champions and with a couple of adjustments we can win...

"Ferrari were really quick on the straight in Melbourne and they will be rapid again."- AFP