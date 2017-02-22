Hamilton has no issues with Bottas

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula 1 teammates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.

"I wish to clarify, I have not hit out at my team at all. My point on data sharing is solely my feelings about the sport in general," said the 32-year-old.

"It has been my feeling since the day I started F1 and still is 10 years later.