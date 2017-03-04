Hamilton sits tight as Raikkonen makes a splash

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest time on a track artificially soaked to test wet conditions as Lewis Hamilton's first week of testing fizzled to a premature end yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Raikkonen's best time of 1min 20.872sec came late in the day in Barcelona as the track dried out after trucks dumped water on the surface overnight and again during the lunch break.

The Finn was also fastest on Tuesday and is hopeful Ferrari's pre-season pace will continue come race time later this month - unlike last year when they failed to win a Grand Prix.

Three-time world champion Hamilton didn't even get out of the Mercedes garage as an electrical fault with his car prevented him from running as scheduled in the morning.