Hamilton wants to end season on a high

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be aiming to end an already-triumphant season on a high at this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton has already wrapped up his fourth drivers' world title, but wants to finish the campaign strongly with a 10th victory this year.

"I'm going to give it everything in Abu Dhabi," said the Briton, who has seen rivals Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari win the last two contests.

Vettel will also be keen to impress again and clinch second place behind Hamilton in the drivers' championship. He goes into the weekend with a 22-point advantage over Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

And Verstappen will also be a threat as he seeks a third win of the season.

Three-time champion Niki Lauda last week described the 20-year-old Dutchman as the best young driver to enter Formula One.