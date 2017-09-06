Ho holds one-shot lead in individual event of Putra Cup

Singapore's Joshua Ho shot a superb eight-under 64 to hold a one-stroke lead over Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto and Hein Sithu of Myanmar on the opening day of the 57th Putra Cup at the Gading Raya Padang Golf and Club in Jakarta yesterday.

All four Singaporean representatives, who were part of the SEA Games squad that won the gold medal in Kuala Lumpur, are in the top 10.

Marc Ong (67) is tied for fifth, with last year's individual winner Gregory Foo (68) joint sixth. Joshua Shou (69) is tied for ninth.

Singapore lead the six-team competition by two strokes. Thailand are second on 201 while Indonesia are third on 207.