Holm: Only cure for my losses is a victory

Holly Holm of the US (left) and Bethe Correia of Brazil pose for photographers during the UFC Fight Night media event in Singapore.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm is hoping to embark on the road of redemption tomorrow, when she takes on tough-talking Brazilian Bethe Correia at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Since wresting the title from Ronda Rousey in November 2015, things haven't gone well for the 35-year-old who hails from the city of Albuquerque in New Mexico, United States.

She will go into the UFC Fight Night Singapore: Holm vs Correia event on the back of three straight defeats.

Speaking to the media at a UFC press conference yesterday, Holm said she is firmly focused on tomorrow's fight against Correia.

She said: "My mind is only on this fight. What doors open for me next?

"I don't have a future mapped out because I don't want to look past this.

"Right now, I just need to win and we'll go forward for this."

She added that she is not under more pressure to deliver because of her losing streak.

PRESSURE

Said Holm: "Everybody else thinks I should have pressure on me coming off three losses. I put pressure on myself no matter what the fight is.

"I could be coming off three victories and I still have the pressure on me to do well. I don't want to lose a fight. It doesn't matter whether I'm coming off three wins or three losses.

"I feel like I have everything to lose and gain all at the same time.

"The only cure for my losses is a victory."

However, her 33-year-old opponent, Correia, who is known for her aggression in the ring, is looking to pile on the misery for Holm, whose record stands at 10 wins and three losses.

The Brazilian, who has 10 wins, two losses and one draw to her name, said that she will be going for the jugular, and is planning to down Holm with either a knockout or a submission.

She said: "Holly is a really tough fighter, but a loss is very hard to deal with.

"Each fighter deals with a loss differently. Holly has a tough mentality.

"But I think four losses will be a serious issue to deal with."