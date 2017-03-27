Holton came, saw and conquered

Over 27,000 runners raced through the city's streets in the 10th edition of the Osim Sundown Marathon over the weekend.

The event, which took place from Saturday night through yesterday morning, saw Norwegian Andreas Huse and Briton Laura Holton come out on top of the men and women's 42.195km full marathon races respectively. Both received $500 in prize money.

Holton clocked 3hr 16min 51sec despite flying in from Dubai just a day before the race.

"I was just focused on running at my own pace and trying to adapt to the humidity here, so it was such a pleasant surprise (to win the race)," said the 35-year-old runner.

Huse clocked 2:49:52 to win the men's marathon.

Singaporean Rachel See retained her 21.1km half marathon women's title with her effort of 1:32:00, while China's Song Yang Yang won the men's event in 1:20:54.

On top of the races, the Sundown Marathon featured an art-box-inspired Sundown Night Festival which ran for five days up to race day.

Participants enjoyed zumba workouts, yoga sessions and performances by local artists such as Indie singer Inch Chua and rapper Shigga Shay.