Myanmar side Yadanarbon beat Singapore's Home United 1-0 in an Asian Football Confederation Cup Group H encounter in Mandalay last night.

Forward Aung Thu scored the only goal of the night at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium in the second minute of time added on in the first half.

The Protectors are at the bottom of the three-team group after this result, and host Vietnamese side Than Quang Ninh at the Jalan Besar Stadium next, on March 14.