How the match went
- 7-0: After a scoreless opening quarter, it was the Atlanta Falcons who struck first when Devonta Freeman rushed it in from five yards out early in the second quarter.
- 14-0: Atlanta added to their lead less than four minutes later when Matt Ryan found Austin Hooper with a 19-yard pass.
- 21-0: The Falcons blew the game open late in the first half when Robert Alford picked off a Tom Brady pass that he returned 82 yards for the touchdown with just over two minutes left in the half.
- 21-3: The Patriots got on the board when Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.
- 28-3: It got worse for the Patriots early in the third quarter. Their offence again squandered possession and Atlanta were back on the charge, powering forward with a nine-play drive that ended with Ryan lobbing a six-yard pass to Tevin Coleman for a touchdown.
- 28-9: New England grabbed what looked like a consolation score when Brady found running back James White to make it 28-9. But Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.
- 28-20: It seemed as if all Atlanta had to do was ride out the clock. But a Gostkowski field goal made it 28-12 and when Tom Brady hit Danny Amendola for a six-yard touchdown, with a successful two-point conversion, it had suddenly become a one-score game.
- 28-28: An epic drive hinged on a logic-defying 23-yard reception to Julian Edelman, who somehow gathered a deflected pass to put the Patriots in enemy territory. Brady marched his team forward and White scampered in from one yard to make it 28-26. Another two-point conversion followed to make it 28-28 and take the game to overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history.
- 34-28: The Patriots won the toss and elected to receive and, with momentum on their side, it was left to White to score his third touchdown of the night to clinch an amazing victory. - WIRE SERVICES