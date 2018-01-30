Illumi Run combines with iLight for a brighter return

Get ready for a fun time at this year's Illumi Fest Run.

Participants of this year’s Illumi Fest Run can expect a dazzling display at the event which will be a part of iLight Marina Bay.

The fifth edition of the race will take place on March 31 together with the popular arts light festival that is returning for the sixth time.

Runners can look forward to being doused in neon water as they make their way through the new route.

Along the way, there are ultraviolet zones where participants can capture moments of their illuminating night and groove to fresh beats.

To celebrate completing the run, there is an after-run party filled with fun and dancing at the Illumi Fest Village Party Box.

Participants can also indulge in a night of games that follow a glowing theme like beer pong, bowling and twister, engage in a game of paint ball or go down the new Illumi slide.

Tickets for the run cost $45 for previous event runners, $55 for a single ticket and $100 for those who sign up in pairs. For details, visit http://illumirun.com/sg/