India coach: Syringe found at athletes' village was for vitamins
India's men's boxing coach yesterday denied any doping after syringes were found in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village, insisting that one of his fighters was given a vitamin injection because he was ill.
Santiago Nieva was speaking to Australia's 7 News as speculation grew over the syringes, which officials said were discovered after a tip-off from a cleaner.
Nieva said: "We had one boxer that wasn't very feeling well and the doctor has given him an injection."
Asked if it had been a performance-enhancing drug, Nieva replied: "No, that was a vitamin substance."
Nieva's explanation contradicts team manager Ajay Narang, who had told AFP that the syringes were unconnected to India's athletes.
Meanwhile, about 225,000 condoms, 17,000 toilet rolls and free ice cream will be made available to the 6,600 athletes and team officials. The large number of free condoms equates to about 34 per person for the 11-day Games, which start tomorrow. - REUTERS, AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now