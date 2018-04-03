India coach: Syringe found at athletes' village was for vitamins

India's men's boxing coach yesterday denied any doping after syringes were found in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village, insisting that one of his fighters was given a vitamin injection because he was ill.

Santiago Nieva was speaking to Australia's 7 News as speculation grew over the syringes, which officials said were discovered after a tip-off from a cleaner.

Nieva said: "We had one boxer that wasn't very feeling well and the doctor has given him an injection."

Asked if it had been a performance-enhancing drug, Nieva replied: "No, that was a vitamin substance."

Nieva's explanation contradicts team manager Ajay Narang, who had told AFP that the syringes were unconnected to India's athletes.