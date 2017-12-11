India’s Tandon wins S’pore Squash Open

India's Ramit Tandon won the Professional Squash Association men's Challenger 5 event at the Singapore Squash Open at the Kallang Squash Centre yesterday.

The world No. 88, seeded sixth for this tournament, beat Taiwan's James Huang 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-3) to claim the title.

He had beaten Singapore's Benedict Chan in the first round and edged out Malaysian fourth seed Elvinn Keo 3-2 (7-11, 8-11, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10) in the quarter-finals, before defeating top seed Henry Leung of Hong Kong 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-5) in the last four.