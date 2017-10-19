Injured Mane gets Senegal call-up

Sadio Mane was yesterday named in Senegal's 25-man squad for next month's final World Cup qualifiers, although his club Liverpool said last week the winger would be out for up to six weeks.

Senegal, who need two points to qualify for next year's Finals in Russia, play South Africa away in Polokwane on Nov 10 and then at home in Dakar on Nov 14.

"Sadio Mane has resumed individual training and will probably resume full training next week," said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse.