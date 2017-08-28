Japan's Okuhara is world champ

PV Sindhu lost the chance to become the first-ever Indian woman to win a badminton world championship as she lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in an exhilarating final in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

Earlier, China's fourth seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 17-21, 21-15 to win the women's doubles title. At press time, China legend Lin Dan was playing Denmark's third seed Victor Axelsen in the men's singles final. - WIRE SERVICES