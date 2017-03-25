Johnson stays perfect, Rory out

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson beat Martin Kaymer 3&2 at the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club yesterday morning (Singapore time) to stay perfect.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, after losing to Dane Soren Kjeldsen on Wednesday, won when his opponent Gary Woodland withdrew, citing personal family reasons.

McIlroy still needed Kjeldsen to lose his second match to have any chance of advancing, but the Dane beat Emiliano Grillo 4&3 to improve to 2-0-0. - REUTERS

Sunwolves meet Stormers today

The HITO-Communications Sunwolves and the DHL Stormers will lock horns in a Super Rugby match at the National Stadium at 6.55pm today.

The two teams played out an exciting 17-17 draw at the same venue last year.

It will be preceded by a curtain-raiser between the Singapore Legends and Asian Japanese Dragons Gold at 4.10pm.