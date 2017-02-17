Ko trails leader Kirk by six shots in Adelaide

World No. 1 Lydia Ko began rustily with a two-under 71 in the first round of the Australian Open at Royal Adelaide yesterday, complaining later that "the putts just would not drop".

The Kiwi is six shots behind Australia's Katherine Kirk, who posted a superb 65 for a two-shot lead over Americans Jane Park and Marissa Steen and Taiwan's Min Lee and South Korea's Chella Choi at six under.