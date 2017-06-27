Lauda: Hamilton will hit back... with his fist

A crazy Sebastian Vettel "freaked out" under pressure in his "road rage" eruption during Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix - and could be hit by Lewis Hamilton's fist, according to Mercedes boss Niki Lauda.

Vettel had driven his Ferrari into Hamilton's Mercedes on lap 19 of a tempestuous race.

The Ferrari driver shook his fists and pulled alongside to bang wheels in an act that resembled road rage.

Lauda, a three-time world champion and non-executive chairman of the Silver Arrows, said he had never seen anything like that before.

Many observers felt the 10-second penalty that Vettel received for the incident was not enough.

Lauda's contemporary Briton John Watson suggested that the Ferrari driver should have been given a one-race ban, or other stronger sanctions, while Lauda said Vettel had tarnished his reputation with this act and it would not be long before Hamilton punched back.

"He freaked out in himself," said Lauda. "When you hit somebody up the a*** it is your fault. No question. But then to drive next to him and hit him on purpose, I have never seen anything like this.

"Vettel is a decent guy normally. This I don't understand. He is crazy. Lewis will hit him one day. Not with the car but with his fist."

Hamilton, who finished fifth, managed to stay calm after the race, despite the provocation, after the stewards had confirmed that he had not "brake-tested" Vettel, as alleged by the German, leading to the Ferrari driving into him.

Vettel refused to accept any blame for the incident and said he would call Hamilton to talk it over.

"I don't have a problem with him," insisted Vettel. "I respect him a lot for the driver he is, but now is not the right time to talk.

"I'll do that just with him and clear it and move on.

"Maybe I'm not clever enough, but I'm not complicated. I'm willing to sort it out with him. I don't think there's much to sort out."

Told of Vettel's planned call, Hamilton said: "He doesn't have my number."