Lee defends atomweight world title

Angela Lee (above, right) beat Jenny Huang (left) with a third-round technical knock-out.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Angela Lee successfully defended her ONE Championship atomweight world title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Jenny Huang with a technical knock-out at the Warrior Kingdom event in Bangkok.

The 20-year-old Canadian-American of Singaporean and South Korean descent put up an excellent display in the main event, and finished off her previously unbeaten opponent in the third round.

Lee, the sport's youngest-ever world champion, has now won all seven of her bouts.

She said: "I have had some time to work (on the striking) because I haven't fought in a while, so it feels really great.

"It feels like I'm back home here in the ONE Championship cage."