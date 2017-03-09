Lee hungry for more success

Since winning the ONE Championship atomweight world title last May, mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Angela Lee has not stepped into the ring, and has taken on an ambassadorial role for the Singapore-based organisation.

In the lead-up to her first title defence against Taiwan's Jenny Huang at the Warrior Kingdom event in Bangkok this Saturday, the 20-year-old Canadian-American of Singaporean and South Korean descent has also shared pictures of her and her younger brother Christian taking in the sights and sounds of the Thai capital.

But, make no mistake, Lee has not gone soft after winning her title.

In fact, she is hungry for more success.

"A lot of fighters lose their edge when they start to think , it the first time around," said Lee.

"I won't take any opponent for granted, especially someone as talented as Jenny.

"I still have much to do in the sport of mixed martial arts and I'm going to kick off the next chapter of my career against one of the top contenders.

COMPLETE PACKAGE

"She is an amazing competitor... Jenny is the complete package, with good striking and a really good ground game.

"I need to be at my absolute best to make sure I can defend the belt successfully."

Both fighters, the headline act in Bangkok, are undefeated so far.

Huang has a 5-0 record while Lee has won all six of her bouts, her last victory coming against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi for the crown at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last year.

But Huang said she will be giving everything she's got, and feels "strong and ready" for the challenge.

The 25-year-old said: "Angela's striking and grappling skills are very strong and I have to go into the fight without any doubt.

"My training and preparations have been going great and I feel confident that I can upset the champion.

"Angela is very strong and determined, but a lot of her strengths are my strengths as well and our clash of styles will be very interesting.

"I admire what she has done to inspire young women in Asia to take up MMA but I vow to win this fight at any cost.

"I have one goal and that's to become champion.

"Angela had better be prepared to go to battle because I'm coming to the fight with my full arsenal."